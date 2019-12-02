Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Alia Bhatt Breaks Down Talking About Sister's Depression Battle, Ranu Mondal Forgets Song Lyrics on Stage

Alia Bhatt teared up while talking about sister Shaheen's battle with depression, Ranu Mondal forgot the lyrics to her song at an event. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

News18.com

December 2, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Breaks Down Talking About Sister's Depression Battle, Ranu Mondal Forgets Song Lyrics on Stage
Alia Bhatt teared up while talking about sister Shaheen's battle with depression, Ranu Mondal forgot the lyrics to her song at an event. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

Alia Bhatt is known to be very protective and loving about her elder sister Shaheen, who is an author and a vocal advocate of mental health. Recently, while the two sisters attended an event in Mumbai, Alia couldn’t control her emotions as she spoke about Shaheen's battle with depression.

Read: Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression

Online singing sensation Ranu Mondal is making headlines once again, for a video where she can be seen forgetting the lyrics to her popular song. In the video, Ranu was asked to present her art for the audience. As she takes the stage, she seemingly forgets the lyrics of the song and she immediately admits that she has forgotten the words to the song.

Read: Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan is currently visiting Manali for the shooting of a film 'Brahamastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met the actor on Sunday.

Read: Himachal Pradesh CM Meets Amitabh Bachchan in Manali, Says Govt Considering Proposals to Set up Film City in State

Daniel Craig's upcoming film as James Bond, No Time To Die is possibly the most anticipated one for a number of reasons. The film's recently revealed teaser trailer promises it to be an exciting ride with nothing held back. Craig as James Bond has lived up to the character's usual standards of vehicular stunts, sharp-looking suits, flipping cars and all sorts of heavy weaponry.

Read: Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser

As the news of Salman Khan stepping down from the hosting seat of Bigg Boss 13 has been doing the rounds, a new name is in the reckoning. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who had earlier hosted the season 8 of the show, will ‘most likely be stepping in his shoes.’

Read: Farah Khan to Replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 13 Host?

Follow @News18Movies for more

