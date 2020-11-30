Alia Bhatt Buys New Flat Worth Rs 32 Crore in Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Building?

Alia Bhatt has reportedly purchased a new apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area next to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s flat. While Ranbir’s flat is on the 7th floor, Alia’s new place is apparently on the 5th floor. The flat is also in close proximity to the Kapoor’s Krishna Raj bungalow.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Alia’s 2,460 sq ft pad costs Rs 32 crore. The flat is located in Vastu Pali Hill building. It is speculated that Alia will take help from Shah Rukh Khan’s designer wife, Gauri Khan to decorate the interiors of her paradise. Alia is currently living with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt in a building near to their parent’s house.

While rumours are rife that the couple will get hitched in 2021, the duo gets snapped together at various occasions including their family gatherings. The couple recently celebrated Diwali together. Some of the pictures from their Diwali celebrations surfaced on the Internet where Alia can be seen donning a black traditional outfit, while Ranbir looks dapper in a maroon kurta paired with black trousers.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress-turned-entrepreneur has started her own clothing apparel brand for children, Ed-a-Mamma, in October. The brand provides clothes for children aged from two to 14. The brand is presently available on the e-commerce platform Firstcry.

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fic film Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. This is the first time that Alia will be seen sharing screen space with beau Ranbir. The film is slated to release next year.