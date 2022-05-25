Alia Bhatt Calls Karan Johar 'Generous Soul' In Sweet Birthday Post, Treats Fans To Unseen Wedding Pics

On Karan Johar’s 50th birthday, Alia Bhatt shared unseen pictures of the director-producer from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor along with a sweet birthday note for him. The actress shared two sweet pictures from the wedding ceremony — in one, Karan was seen planting a kiss on her cheek while in another, what appears to be from the wedding reception, the actor and filmmaker were seen caught in conversation.

Alia also shared a picture from what seems to be the sets of her and Karan’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle.”

Besides Alia, several other stars in the industry including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wished Karan.

It is reported that Karan is hosting a massive birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios. It was also revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

It is also said that two celebrity chefs — Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand — have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

