Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Boyfriend Ever' As He Recreates Her Gangubai Kathiawadi Pose

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s cutest love birds. The duo never fails to leave fans in complete awe with their cute chemistry and bond. Once again, Alia and Ranbir are setting relationship goals.

On Friday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi soon after the release of Alia’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Ranbir’s reaction when asked about his thoughts on the trailer. The actor called it ‘superb’ and recreated Alia’s iconic pose from the movie too.

While Ranbir impressed paps and fans with his reaction, even Alia Bhatt is left in complete awe with his reaction. Soon after, she took to her Instagram stories and shared the picture of Ranbir recreating the pose alongside a picture of herself from the trailer. Showering love on Ranbir, Alia called him the ‘Best boyfriend ever’.

Earlier, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor had reacted to the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. She shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and called it ‘outstanding’. Katrina Kaif, Gauahar Khan, and Deepika Padukone among other actors also appreciated the trailer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt’s maiden collaboration with legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, which has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The trailer which was released on Friday, February 4 presented Alia in her never seen before avatar. The trailer also presented Ajay Devgn in a key role of Karim Lala - one who doesn’t approve of brothels. The film also features Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh among other stars. The trailer has surely left fans excited who are now eagerly waiting for the mega movie. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 25 and will be clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai at the box office.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he will be next seen in Brahmastra along with Alia. Apart from this, he also has Shamshera and Animal in his pipeline.

