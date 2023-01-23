Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Trailer One of Her Favourites

The trailer of the highly anticipated film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar was released today and the reactions it has garnered exciting reactions from the audience and celebs alike. The trailer is bubbly, charismatic, fun to watch, and promises so much more when the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer hits the theatre.

As the trailer was released today, several famous Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and shared their reactions. Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and one of the leading actresses in India, Alia Bhatt, wrote, “Truly one of my most favorite trailers!! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing 8th March."

Arjun Kapoor tagged his father Boney Kapoor and said, “#RanbirKapoor @shraddhakapoor @luv_films ki entertaining duniya mein ghusna asaan hai par nikalna bahut mushkil! What an ENTERTAINING trailer @boney.kapoor. Can’t wait for 8th March! #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar”

Varun Sharma took to social media and wrote “Luv Sir ka saacha magic #tujhoothimainmakkaar mai ✨ What a refreshing Trailer❤️ Holi Pyaar bhari hone wali hai😍 https://bit.ly/TuJhoothiMainMakkaar-Trailer…”

The trailer of romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was unveiled on Monday. It presents a palpable chemistry between the lead pair and a fun story at its heart which is made spicy by the twist in the love story that takes place between Ranbir and Shraddha’s characters in the film.

Commenting on the occasion, director Luv Ranjan, who is known for his unique brand of films in the contemporary romance genre, said, “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world."It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

