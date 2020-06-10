Alia Bhatt Celebrates House Help's Birthday, Says No to Cake Because She's Dieting

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen celebrated the birthday of their house help Rashida on Tuesday. Rashida shared a video of the celebration on Instagram, where she can be seen cutting the cake with Alia as they try to blow out the trick candles.

Alia, Shaheen and others in the video sang Happy Birthday as Rashida cut the cake. Just when she was about to offer the cake to Alia, the actress refused to have it saying she has just started dieting again.

"No no I can't have the cake, I have just started dieting," Alia says in the video. Check it out here:

Alia's upcoming film Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor, went on a pause mode during the lockdown. But reports say director Ayan Mukerji hasn't taken his foot off the pedal. His team has been working on the post-production with different units in different parts of the world, including London and Mumbai.

The team has been working on a special preview video trailer which will give the audience a peek into this fantasy world. It is expected to be out by August, reported Mumbai Mirror.

In the film, Ranbir plays Shiva, who can emit fire from his hand. Alia is Isha, his lover, who helps him discover the power within. Amitabh Bachchan is Ranbir's mentor, Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist and Mouni Roy the antagonist.

