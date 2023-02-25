Alia Bhatt Celebrates One Year of Gangubai Kathiawadi With Sanjay Leela Bhansali; See Pic

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi clocked one year on February 25. To mark the anniversary, the actress shared a sweet picture with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on social media. Along with the happy post, she wrote, “One year of our Gangu”. For the picture, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali donned the signature shades of white. Alia ended her post with the hashtags “Gangu bai zindabad" and “Gangu wala safed".

On sharing the post, fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate them. One of the users wrote, “Gangubai was the movie I never knew I needed but I needed it so badly. Proud of you! You did an amazing job." Another user added, “Tysm for giving us this amazing character." One more said, “Gangu Chaand Thi, Hai Aur Humesha Rahegi."

Take a look at the post below:

Gangubai Kathiawadi was a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and featuring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Not only did the film receive critical acclaim from audiences and critics, but it also became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari, Varun Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will once again collaborate together in the upcoming film Baiju Bawra. The film is reported to be the filmmaker’s first full-fledged musical based on two singers. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie will feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. The film is expected to release on July 28, 2023. She also has Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline. Alia Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone.

