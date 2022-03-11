Alia Bhatt Celebrates With Burger, Fries As Gangubai Kathiawadi Crosses Rs 100-Cr Mark at Box Office

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Alia Bhatt celebrated the milestone by gorging on fries and a yummy vegan burger. Alia also took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the film has earned Rs 102.64 crore so far.

Alia took to Instagram to share some candid clicks of herself enjoying her burger. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia.”

Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh dropped a cheeky commented, “Nomnomnom.” One fan wrote, “Foodie Alia.” A fan commented with a line from Gangubai Kathiawadi, “Gangu Chand thi, aur chand he rahegi.” Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Woohoooo!!! Smashing it and how Fellow Fish!!!" Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations and yum yum."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday shared the figures and informed that the movie has proved to be the fourth Hindi film to achieve the 100 crore mark post-pandemic.

Advertisement

He tweeted, “And #GangubaiKathiawadi hits century today [Wed], the fourth #Hindi film to achieve this number [100 cr], post pandemic [#Sooryavanshi, #PushpaHindi, #83TheFilm]… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr, Mon 3.41 cr, Tue 4.01 cr. Total: Rs. 99.64 cr. #India biz."

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are currently enjoying the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. During a chat, Bhansali lauded Alia for her stunning performance in the movie. According to Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi matters to Indian cinema because of Alia’s performance, and he thinks it will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. Bhansali further went on to compare Alia’s performance to that of Seema, Nargis, and Meena Kumari.

The filmmaker said, “It could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. This is the fourth performance I would talk of in the same league.”

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.