Alia Bhatt Chills With Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan in This Unseen Pic from Anushka Ranjan's Wedding

Producer Anu Ranjan shared yet another glimpse from her daughter Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s wedding festivities. The picture featured bridesmaids Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Shaheen Bhatt. Sitting next to the bridesmaids was Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan.

The group of ladies dressed in festive attires was all smiles as they posed for the camera. Bollywood actress Alia was seen in an all-pink Manish Malhotra creation. The actress wore her hair in a ponytail with pink blouse and sharara pants which came with colourful floral embroidery. Alia also wore a pink fabric jacket on top of the blouse. Adding a touch of drama to her bridesmaid look, the actress also wore a pair of black sunglasses.

Captioning the post, Anu wrote, “Always heart to heart.” Sister of the bride, Akansha was also spotted in the photo and was wearing a sky blue Anita Dongre creation. Akansha accessorised her look with an oxidised silver choker necklace.

Anushka tied the knot with her beau and actor Aditya Seal earlier this week in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty among others.

The newly-married couple shared the happy news with their Instagram followers with an endearing portrait. Sharing the picture from her wedding on the social media platform, Anushka wrote, “Since the day I’ve known you, I haven’t had one dull moment. We have lived a few lifetimes in these four years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together. Adi, you’re my smile and you make me so happy. I guess I did finally get SEALed.”

Aditya has starred in films such as Indoo Ki Jawani, Student Of The Year 2 and Purani Jeans. Anushka started her Bollywood career in 2015 with Wedding Pullav. She also starred in Batti Gul Meter Chalu in 2018. The ALTBalaji series Fittrat featured Anushka and Aditya together.

