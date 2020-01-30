Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer-composer Adnan Sami and producer Ekta Kapoor were honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

Since then, the awardees have been receiving congratulatory notes and messages from all quarters and Kangana too received flowers and a note from Alia Bhatt upon receiving the Padma Shri. Now when Kangana received flowers from Alia, the former's sister Rangoli Chandel posted a picture of the bouquet and seemingly took a potshot at Alia saying, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it)."

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

After Rangoli's tweet surfaced, it was claimed that Alia had responded to her saying, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."

However, Alia has now clarified that she has not issued any statement about either Kangana or Rangoli after she sent a bouquet of flowers and a congratulatory note to Kangana over her Padma Shri honour. Check out Alia's response to false stories doing the rounds here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently busy with the filming of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also shoot for RRR, Sadak 2 and Brahmastra during the year.

