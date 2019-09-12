Alia Bhatt Clicked at Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, Urvashi Dholakia Argues With Nach Baliye Judge

The romance between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been going strong for a while now. Alia has also been seen spending time with the Kapoor family on a number of occasions. Recently, she was seen visiting the Kapoor household after Rishi Kapoor's return to India following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Read: Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics

James Cameron says the amazing box office performance of Avengers: Endgame gives him hope about the future of cinema as it proves that people are still interested in going to theatres to watch movies. The superhero film became the world's highest-grossing movie by earning USD 2.796 billion at the box office, breaking the long-standing record set by Cameron's films Titanic and Avatar.

Read: James Cameron Says Avengers Endgame's Box Office Figures Gives Him Hope for Avatar 2

Where there is a reality show, there is bound to be arguments and drama. Actress Urvashi Dholakia is the latest person to get into a feud on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. Urvashi and he partner Anuj Sachdeva made their return to Nach Baliye in the wild card round and apparently got into an argument with judge Ahmed Khan immediately after.

Read: Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan

Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has said netizens have misunderstood Lata Mangeshkar's views on Ranu Mondal, adding that it is important for an artiste to draw inspiration from someone. Melody queen Lata Mangeskhar's reaction to Ranu Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should "be original", has disappointed many fans and social media users, who feel the legendary singer could have been "more gracious".

Read: Himesh Reshamiya on Lata Mángeshkar's Views on Ranu Mondal: Copying Doesn't Work but Inspiration is Important

Dream Girl sees Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a call centre employee whose ability to speak in a female voice leads to hilarious results. The actor, who recently won the prestigious National Award for his brilliant portrayal of a blind piano player Akash in AndhaDhun, sat with us for a brief interaction ahead of the release of Dream Girl.

Read: If You're Talented, You'll Get Your Due. It's Beyond the Realms of Nepotism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.