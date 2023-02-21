Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won big at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on Monday. Alia took home the Best Actress Award for her portrayal of the famous character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi while Ranbir won the Best Actor Award for his performance as Shiva in the movie Brahmstra: Part One - Shiva. The actor was not present in the city as he was busy shooting for his upcoming film. The award was handed over to Alia on his behalf.

Ranbir Kapoor's proud mother Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a clip from the award function as two major awards came to her home. The video was originally posted by a fan page of the actor. In the video, Alia was seen receiving the award on behalf of his husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Darlings star showed up to the awards ceremony dressed simply in an elegant white saree with silver embroidery on it. She also shared the screenshot of the recipients on her Story.

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and congratulated the actor. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Good work. Fingers crossed many more on the way," while another commented, “Yay awesome."

The Brahmastra actress shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram Stories holding the trophy she received for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She simply added a white heart and a yellow half-moon emoji. She won the best actress award for the film.

Alia Bhatt is currently on a maternity break to spend more time with her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha.

On the work front, she is anticipated to return to the set of her eagerly anticipated romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after her maternity break. Ranveer Singh plays the lead character in the Karan Johar-directed film. Later, Alia will begin filming for the upcoming Farhan Akhtar movie Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor most recently appeared in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. He portrayed the role of Shiva, and Alia featured as his love interest Isha. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh all made appearances in the fantasy adventure movie.

Ranbir is currently preoccupied with promoting his eagerly awaited movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is set to open in theatres in March of this year. The female lead in the Luv Ranjan-directed film is played by Shraddha Kapoor. The upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal, which is currently in its final stages of production, will feature Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.

