LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Comes in Support of Mother Soni Razdan’s 'No Fathers In Kashmir'

Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to life ban on her mother Soni Razdan's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir', which is about a teenage British Kashmiri who retraces her roots in search of her father.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Comes in Support of Mother Soni Razdan’s 'No Fathers In Kashmir'
Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to life ban on her mother Soni Razdan's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir', which is about a teenage British Kashmiri who retraces her roots in search of her father.
Loading...
No Fathers In Kashmir, featuring actress Soni Razdan, who is also Alia Bhatt’s mother, has been facing problems with the Censor Board for many months now. The film, directed by Ashvin Kumar, has not been given the final certification.

On Thursday, Alia tweeted in support of the film and said that the Censor Board would soon lift the ban. She wrote, “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!”




As per reports, the team of No Fathers In Kashmir filed their application in July, last year, and the first first viewing took place in October. Reportedly, both the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and the apex body FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) have heard the case and maintained to give the film an A certificate.

The film is a love story of two 16 year olds set against the backdrop of Kashmir who are individually in search for their missing fathers.

The film also stars Anshuman Jha and Kulbulshan Kharbanda and is yet to get a release date owing to its censor issues.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram