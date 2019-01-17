Alia Bhatt Comes in Support of Mother Soni Razdan’s 'No Fathers In Kashmir'

Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!🌺🙏❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 17, 2019

No Fathers In Kashmir, featuring actress Soni Razdan, who is also Alia Bhatt’s mother, has been facing problems with the Censor Board for many months now. The film, directed by Ashvin Kumar, has not been given the final certification.On Thursday, Alia tweeted in support of the film and said that the Censor Board would soon lift the ban. She wrote, “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!”As per reports, the team of No Fathers In Kashmir filed their application in July, last year, and the first first viewing took place in October. Reportedly, both the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and the apex body FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) have heard the case and maintained to give the film an A certificate.The film is a love story of two 16 year olds set against the backdrop of Kashmir who are individually in search for their missing fathers.The film also stars Anshuman Jha and Kulbulshan Kharbanda and is yet to get a release date owing to its censor issues.