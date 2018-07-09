English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt Completes Kalank Schedule
Alia Bhatt wraps up shooting for Kalank, all set to start working on her upcoming film Brahmastra.
Image credits: Junglee Pictures | Dharma Productions
Mumbai:Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the schedule for her upcoming film Kalank.
Alia on Saturday night took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of herself. She captioned the image: "And that's a schedule wrap for me on Kalank."
The actress also mentioned that she will start working on her upcoming film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as well.
Kalank also features Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.
The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.
Also Watch
Alia on Saturday night took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of herself. She captioned the image: "And that's a schedule wrap for me on Kalank."
The actress also mentioned that she will start working on her upcoming film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as well.
Kalank also features Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.
The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So