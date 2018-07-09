Alia Bhatt Completes Kalank Schedule

Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the schedule for her upcoming film Kalank.Alia on Saturday night took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of herself. She captioned the image: "And that's a schedule wrap for me on Kalank."The actress also mentioned that she will start working on her upcoming film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as well.Kalank also features Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.