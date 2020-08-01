MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Considers 'Cat Paparazzi' as Alternate Career, Posts Pics of Her Pets

Alia Bhatt has posted pictures of her pet cats Edward and Juniper and joked that she is considering becoming a 'cat paparazzi'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Actress Alia Bhatt is a big cat lover. She already had a furry white Persian cat called Edward, and recently adopted a new black cat called Juniper. The actress has turned into cat paparazzo during the lockdown, posting pictures of her pets on Instagram.

On Saturday, Alia posted a few pictures of Juniper and Edward and wrote, "When all else fails turn cat paparazzi. Reacting to the post, celebrity lensman Manav Manglani quipped, "Nice click. you can join my team." Shilpa Shetty commented, "Awwwww."

Alia brought home Juniper last month. "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," Alia had shared.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2, which is directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film is a sequel to his 1991 film of the same name, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2 will release on an OTT platform.

