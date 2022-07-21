Alia Bhatt Covers Up Her Baby Bump In A Loose Black Shirt As She Steps Out In Mumbai; See Pics

Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt was seen stepping out on Thursday in Mumbai sans Ranbir Kapoor by her side. The pregnant actress was seen is wearing a loose black shirt which helped her cover her growing baby bump as she made her way out. Alia matched the simple top with a pair of denim pants and tied her hair back into a ponytail. Alia was busy on her phone when she stepped out.

Alia announced her pregnancy last month with a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia at a hospital, looking at the sonogram. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨”.

Although the actress is pregnant, she is not letting that affect her work. The mom-to-be was recently clicked while promoting Darlings where she flaunted her baby bump in a cute dress and also radiated a pregnancy glow. The actress was clicked with her co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It is said that the dress she chose for the occasion is from the label ZiMMERMAN and costs a whopping Rs 82K.

Alia also recently wrapped her share of shoot for Heart of Stone. The film marks Alia’s first Hollywood film and it stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. Alia shared pictures with Gal and captioned her post: “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I’m coming home babyyyyyy.” (sic)

The Wonder Woman star took to her Instagram stories and gave Alia a shout-out. Calling her an “amazing talent” and a “great person,” Gal Gadot asked everyone to show Alia “lots of love”.

