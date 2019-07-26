Alia Bhatt Creates Memorable Moments with Sisters Pooja and Shaheen While Shooting for Sadak in Ooty

Sisters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are currently spending quality time together in Ooty. The sisters have been enjoying the scenic beauty of the hill station and sharing photos from the trip on Instagram.

Their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, also joined in the fun and shared a photograph where his three daughters are seen sitting together and smiling at the camera. Pooja, Shaheen and Alia are seen wrapped in warm clothes, and it looks like they are sitting behind the monitor on a film set. "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory," read Bhatt's caption of the image.

His youngest daughter Alia has been sharing photos from her Ooty sojourn. The Raazi actress seemed to be in a playful mood in one of photos where she is seen swinging in a garden.

Alia and Pooja are currently in Ooty to shoot for Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak and is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

Sadak, a romantic thriller, featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.

The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as Maharani won him fans, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood. The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver.

