Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression

Alia Bhatt is known to be very protective and loving about her elder sister Shaheen, who is an author and a vocal advocate of mental health. Recently, while the two sisters attended an event in Mumbai, Alia couldn’t control her emotions as she spoke about Shaheen’s battle with depression. The sisters also discussed Shaheen's book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier.

Videos from the event show Alia and Shaheen seated on-stage as the former breaks down and cries. Shaheen was seated next to her but seems like there was no consoling Alia, who let out her emotions in front of an audience of 600 strong, as the session moderator later pointed out.

Earlier, in a candid interview, Alia had claimed that although she is not suffering form depression, her anxiety was intermittent. She had revealed, "I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low."

In the same interview, Alia had also mentioned that Shaheen had fought depression in her life and she owes it to her, and her book, that she came to know about her own state of anxiety.

Check out pics and videos of Alia and Shaheen from the event held in Mumbai on Sunday below:

