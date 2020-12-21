Alia Bhatt Croons Yeh Dooriyan Alongwith Beau Ranbir Kapoor, Video is Taking Over Internet

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is not only known for her amazing acting, but also for her singing skills. She has often been seen crooning at various events. Now, an adorable video of her singing the song Yeh Dooriyan from movie Love Aaj Kal with beau Ranbir Kapoor is taking over the internet. In the video, Ranbir can be seen correcting the lyrics of the song.

The video is shared by ZoomTv Entertainment on their official handle. The caption of the video reads, “Alia Bhatt croons Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal with Ranbir Kapoor and it's unmissable.” Ranbir is seen wearing a T-shirt from the merchandise of Alia's film Highway.

Alia, who has been quite busy with her upcoming films, recently took the internet by storm as she posed in a sultry black mini dress while flexing her muscles. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Casually flexing...” With minimal makeup and untied hair, she sets the internet on fire.

The moment she dropped the picture, many of her friends including Navya Nanda, hairstylist Amit Thakur and makeup artist Pompy Hans dropped the red heart emoji on the post. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the post as she wrote, “Lovely,” while her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Whaaa? When was this.”

Meanwhile, the actress had returned from Hyderabad after finishing her part for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and will be joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon for her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look of the film has already been revealed by the actress earlier this year as she wrote, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Earlier, the film was slated to release in September 2020, however, pandemic put the film on hold. Now, the film is expected to hit the cinemas by the end of 2021. She was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.