Alia Bhatt Cuddles Up to Husband Ranbir Kapoor in One-Month Wedding Anniversary Post; See Pics

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared a mushy post along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor as she celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary. The actress can be seen all smiles along with Ranbir in the pictures from their wedding bash.

In the first picture, Alia holds Ranbir close as they embrace each other. Alia looks stunning in a red suit, while Ranbir complements her in a white kurta and red jacket. Other photos are from their post-wedding bash. The bash was hosted at the couple’s home, with Bollywood A-listers in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and music producer Pritam, among others. Alia was dressed in a glitzy silver sequinned number and Ranbir donned a classic three-piece suit.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 surrounded by their family and close friends. The couple, clad in matching ivory and gold Sabyasachi ensembles, looked ecstatic as the bride shared glimpses from their wedding. Apart from Kapoor and Bhatt families, the wedding was also attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Alia penned, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Releasing on September 9, 2022, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. Brahmastra will be Ranbir and Alia’s first project as an on-screen couple, and also their first project after marriage.

