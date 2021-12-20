Alia Bhatt Cures Monday Blues With Her Furry Friend Edward, See Pic

Alia Bhatt’s love for her pet cat Eddie is known to everyone who follows her on social media. The white furry feline has made several appearances on the actress and her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s social media handles. On Monday, she gave a glimpse of how she started her weekday and it has the most adorable appearance of Edward. In the photo, both of them can be seen lying lazily on the bed, staring at the camera. Captioning the photo, Alia wrote, “IRL (in real life) 🐒"

The actress’ mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comment section, “Oh Eddie in the beddie with Birdie… ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a series of projects lined up. She was recently in New Delhi for a Brahmastra fan event. The film will see her team up with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on-screen. She was accompanied by Ranbir and the director Ayan Mukerji. The team released a motion poster introducing Ranbir’s character Shiva, who wields a ‘trishul’. The movie is et for Set 9, 2022 release after multiple delays due to Covid and a long time that was spent in making it.

Next, Alia will be seen in RRR, in which she plays a cameo role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles. Her character is named Sita. Her next full-fledged role is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which is set to release in cinema halls on Feb 18. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Alia’s Darlings, which is her first production, is also lined up for release.

