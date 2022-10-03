Alia Bhatt Cutely Reveals Her Baby 'Kicked' Her During TIME's Award Acceptance Speech

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most successful leading actresses in the country. Having appeared in back-to-back successful films like Gangubai Kathiawad, RRR, Darlings and then Brahmastra, Bhatt has single-handedly managed to carve a glorious path for herself and at the same time posed some serious competition to her contemporaries. Owing to her stellar career, the 2 States actress was honoured with the Time100 Impact award on Sunday in Singapore. In her acceptance speech, Alia gave a wholesome shoutout to her baby in the womb.

Alia started her speech by recounting how at the cusp of her career, she had imagined to conquer the world with her talent and prove herself to everyone. She said, “I think 10 years ago when I started working, all I thought about was how I would one day take over the world. How everyone, everywhere would know who I am and how hardworking and talented and intelligent and bright and flawless I am. I wanted to be perfect and I wanted the world to know it.”

Highlighting her numerous flaws like being deplorable in spellings and geography, the Brahmastra actor emphasised in her speech that she might be poor in a lot of things but emotional intelligence is not one of them as she has consciously honed that trait in herself. She stated, “Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I’m terrible at spelling. Like, really bad. But I do know what to say to someone who’s vulnerable. I have no sense of geography. Zero. I do not get directions. But I have a deep sense of respect and regard for different cultures. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak. But my emotional intelligence is something that I’ve worked really hard to cultivate. I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regards to my weight and my appearance. But I never say no to French fries because, you know, YOLO (You only live once).”

Further in her speech, Alia Bhatt also expressed her gratitude towards her family members and especially her unborn baby. She said, ” Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis. And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me—me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much.”

Alia Bhatt’s most recent Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the Box Office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two installments in the trilogy.

