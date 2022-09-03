Alia Bhatt Dazzles in Pink Sharara With 'Baby on Board' Message at Brahmastra Event; Fans Stunned

Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a tizzy as she arrived at a promotional event of her upcoming film Brahmastra in a stunning outfit. Alia, who is expecting her first baby with actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, ensured all eyes were on her as she dazzled in a pink sharara which had a special message written on it.

Since it was a mega event attended by Telugu superstar Jr NTR and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Alia decided to make her outfit all the more special by having “baby on board” inscribed on its back. The ensemble also had the word “love” embellished in gold. Needless to say, Alia looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the outfit. Fans also gave a big thumbs-up to Alia’s cute outfit.

One wrote: “She is looking more gorgeous in pregnancy.” Another one said, “This is so cute.” “The outfit looks amazing,” a third user wrote.

This press meet came hours after a massive pre-release event for Brahmastra that was planned on Friday in Hyderabad was cancelled at the last minute. The pre-release event with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and SS Rajamouli, was to feature Jr NTR as the chief guest. Fans were also expected to be a part of the event.

However, just moments before the event was to kickstart, the media gathered at the venue was informed that the event was cancelled. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brahmastra pre-release event has been cancelled. Inconvenience regretted,” read an artwork featuring Dharma Productions logo and others involved in the film which has been shared by fan clubs and a few prominent media personalities.

Turned out the sudden cancellation was due to the fact that police personnel were deployed on Ganesh Chaturthi duty.

