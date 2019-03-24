English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
Without a doubt, Ranbir and Alia are 'couple goals' right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the speculation of 'are they, aren't they' rumours for years and now they're officially dating. Without a doubt, they are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.
Ranbir and Alia won the Best and Actress Awards, respectively, at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 on Saturday. As Alia went on stage to receive her award, the actress declared her love for the actor in her thank you speech.
She said, "Meghna (Gulzar), for me, 'Raazi' is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky (Kaushal), without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight is all about love, there, my special one, I love you Ranbir."
As Alia gave her speech, cameras turned towards Ranbir and caught him blushing endlessly. Unable to hide his blush, the actor covered his face and the audience at the award ceremony cheered for the couple. Take a look:
Recently at another award show, Ranbir Kapoor performed a romantic dance with Alia. The actor doesn’t express as much as his star girlfriend which is probably why it was so special for their fans.
A video of the power couple from an earlier awards ceremony emerged on social media. In the clip, Ranbir and Alia can be seen swaying to popular track Ishq Wala Love from the movie Student of the Year. The two are in formal attire with Ranbir in a white shirt and black trousers and Alia in a plunging gown that is multi-coloured. At one moment, Ranbir can be seen wrapping his arms around his ladylove's waist as she gazes up at him and softly smiles. Check out the video:
Wait for it! 😍 @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor#ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/xlManSERMK— Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 19, 2019
