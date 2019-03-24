English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor, Uday Chopra Clarifies His 'I am Not Okay' Tweet
Alia Bhatt declaring love for Ranbir Kapoor to Game of Thrones recap, read on to know what's trending in the world of entertainment today.
Alia Bhatt declaring love for Ranbir Kapoor to Game of Thrones recap, read on to know what's trending in the world of entertainment today.
Loading...
The awards season has hit Bollywood hard. With a number of awards already happening and some more lined up in the coming days, the showbiz is busy lauding the best of 2018. Acknowledging and honouring content-driven cinema, News18 is all set to host REEL Movie Awards on March 26. Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Pankaj Tripathi (Stree) who are nominated in the Best Actor (Male) and Best Supporting Actor (Male) categories, respectively, talked to News18 about their diverse films, their cinematic journey and scintillating performances.
Elsewhere, in an award show Alia Bhatt who bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for her film Raazi pronounced her love to Ranbir Kapoor, making the actor blush endlessly.
And, since it's a weekend and Sunday's are for brushing up, catch Game of Thrones season 5 recap and take a look at the latest trailers/teasers that dropped this week.
This and More from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follows.
It would be right to say that the audiences have slightly shifted from the popular faces and is turning towards content-driven cinema, and it has changed the way Bollywood looked at the films. 2018 has been a year of experiments when films like Badhaai Ho and Stree made it big at the box office. Speaking to News18, Pankaj Tripathi and Gajraj Rao opened up about their films and characters in their films Stree and Badhaai Ho, respectively.
Read: A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi
Also read: It's Surreal Feeling People of All Ages Accepted My Work, Says Gajraj Rao
Cupid struck Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town. The two actors won the Best and Actress Awards, respectively, at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 on Saturday. As Alia went on stage to receive her award, the actress declared her love for the actor in her thank you speech. As Alia gave her speech, Ranbir couldn't help but blush endlessly. Also, take a look at who wore what at the award ceremony.
Read: Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
Also read: Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
The weekdays are hectic and it's very easy to skip the upcoming dose of entertainment in the world of showbiz. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss.
Read: Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
With just a few weeks remaining for the next and final season of Game of Thrones, season 8, take a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 5.
Read: Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon Snow Stabbed to Death
Uday Chopra is going through a rough phase in his life. After working in films like Mohabbatein and Dhoom franchise, the actor vanished from the world of showbiz. However, the actor is back in the news after he posted and deleted two cryptic tweets hinting depression and suicide.
Read: Uday Chopra Clarifies His Suicidal Tweet, Says His Dark Humour Got Misinterpreted
Follow @news18movies for more
Elsewhere, in an award show Alia Bhatt who bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for her film Raazi pronounced her love to Ranbir Kapoor, making the actor blush endlessly.
And, since it's a weekend and Sunday's are for brushing up, catch Game of Thrones season 5 recap and take a look at the latest trailers/teasers that dropped this week.
This and More from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follows.
It would be right to say that the audiences have slightly shifted from the popular faces and is turning towards content-driven cinema, and it has changed the way Bollywood looked at the films. 2018 has been a year of experiments when films like Badhaai Ho and Stree made it big at the box office. Speaking to News18, Pankaj Tripathi and Gajraj Rao opened up about their films and characters in their films Stree and Badhaai Ho, respectively.
Read: A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi
Also read: It's Surreal Feeling People of All Ages Accepted My Work, Says Gajraj Rao
Cupid struck Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town. The two actors won the Best and Actress Awards, respectively, at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 on Saturday. As Alia went on stage to receive her award, the actress declared her love for the actor in her thank you speech. As Alia gave her speech, Ranbir couldn't help but blush endlessly. Also, take a look at who wore what at the award ceremony.
Read: Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
Also read: Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
The weekdays are hectic and it's very easy to skip the upcoming dose of entertainment in the world of showbiz. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you cannot miss.
Read: Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
With just a few weeks remaining for the next and final season of Game of Thrones, season 8, take a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. Here's the recap of Game of Thrones Season 5.
Read: Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon Snow Stabbed to Death
Uday Chopra is going through a rough phase in his life. After working in films like Mohabbatein and Dhoom franchise, the actor vanished from the world of showbiz. However, the actor is back in the news after he posted and deleted two cryptic tweets hinting depression and suicide.
Read: Uday Chopra Clarifies His Suicidal Tweet, Says His Dark Humour Got Misinterpreted
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi
- Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
- Wasim & Waqar Receive Pakistan’s Second Highest-civilian Award
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results