Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in B-Town. The actress has time and again won our hearts with her charm, wit and sensibility. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a bundle of happy moments with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, dedicating the day to her. She captioned the photo, “skin care with my valentine.”

Donning the most bright smiles, Alia and Shaheen twinned in shades of brown. Looking no less than a bundle of cuteness, the duo held each other with all the love and affection. Alia is extremely close to Shaheen and she never hesitated to express her love for her elder sister. Their adorable captions speak volumes about their sibling bond and the love and respect they have for each other.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Shaheen had shared that she and Alia video call each other almost every day, or if the actress is busy, they call at least a couple of times a week. “We check on each other through Facetime. Whenever there is a moment available, we do lunch or dinner together,” she said.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film turned out to be a commercial success as well as a visual spectacle. The film also had an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she would sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra and will be releasing on July 28, this year.

On the personal front, the actress welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor last year. They named her Raha. She is yet to share a glimpse of the little one. She married Ranbir back in April 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here