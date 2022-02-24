Alia Bhatt Defends Little Girl Who Got Flak From Kangana Ranaut For Recreating Gangubai Kathiwadi Look

Alia Bhatt was seen defending a little girl who recreated the actress’s look from Gangubai Kathiwadi. Recently, a video of a girl dressing up as Gangubai went viral. The girl was seen draped in a white saree, sporting the trademark red bindi and posing with a replica of a beedi in her mouth. The recreation received flak from many, including Kangana Ranaut.

The Manikarnika actress had shared a picture of the girl and objected to a child recreating the look. However, Alia Bhatt sees nothing wrong with the recreation. In a recent interview, Alia called the attempt ‘cute’. She added that if the child’s parents are okay with it, others shouldn’t have an issue with it.

“I thought it was very cute. I am assuming that it’s not done without the supervision of an elder. If the elder, who’s hopefully, her mother or father or sister or a loved one, is okay with it, then I don’t think we should have any issues with it as people,” she told India.com.

Kangana, when the video went viral, had taken to her Instagram Stories and asked the government to ‘take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp." She also tagged Union minister Smriti Irani in the story.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s early reviews are in the film’s favour. Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian gave the film four stars and wrote, “There is terrific verve and audacity in this picture and some spectacular fantasy-musical setpieces. In fact, it is the streak of schmaltz within the gruesomeness which gives the story its outrageous energy. There is an entertainingly brazen quality to this movie, a brashness and recklessness to go with the mawkishness: it has a storytelling killer instinct," he wrote. Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh, who attended the screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night, were also seen praising the film.

