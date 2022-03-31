Alia Bhatt Denies Rumours of Being Upset With RRR Team, Requests People Not to Make Assumptions

RRR had a grand theatrical release and collected a massive amount at the Box Office. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the SS Rajamouli directorial also saw Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos. However, after the release of the film, rumours were doing the rounds that Alia is upset with the director and the team for having limited screen time. These rumours were further fuelled as the actress deleted some RRR related posts from her Instagram handle.

Now, she has taken to her official Instagram account to clear the air. She wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I

apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered."

She continued, “I am eternally grateful that I got to be a

part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on this film."

She also said that she is bothering to clarify it as the team has put years of effort and energy to bring RRR to life. Her note concluded, “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide."

