Alia Bhatt, Dhanush, Samantha, Jacqueline and Others: Indian Stars All Set For Their Hollywood debut

Indian actors not only enjoy a massive fan following in the country but around the world. While these celebrities are already ruling millions of hearts of the Indian Audience with their acting spectacles, now it is time for them to showcase their talent at the global level. From Alia Bhatt to Dhanush, Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, several Indian actors are now all set to spread their charm all across the globe.

Here is the list of Indian actors who will be making their Hollywood debut:

Alia Bhatt

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with the ‘Heart of Stone’. The film will be released on Netflix and will also feature Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer in key roles. Recently, a picture of Alia from the sets of the film was also leaked in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. The film is likely to release in September this year but there is no official announcement so far. Dhanush

The first poster of Dhanush’s Hollywood debut ‘The Gray Man’ has already been released along with the trailer and it has left his fans completely excited. Directed by Russo Brothers, Dhanush will be sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in his Hollywood debut. The film will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month. Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress recently dropped a poster and announced her Hollywood debut with the anthology ‘Tell It Like A Woman’. The film will be directed by eight women directors from different parts of the world. However, Jacqueline’s story will be directed by Leena Yadav in the anthology. It will also star Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, and Cara Delevingne among others. The film is slated to release later this year and has been shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the United States. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress has been ruling hearts ever since the featured in The Family Man and then left everyone stunned with her Oo Antava dance. Now, Samantha is all set for his Hollywood debut with ‘Arrangements of Love’. Directed by BAFTA-winning Philip John, Samantha will be playing a lead character of a bisexual spy in the film. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita will be seen in the action-thriller ‘Monkey Man’ which is the directorial debut of the actor, Dev Patel. In the film, the actress will be sharing the screen with South African actor Sharlto Copley and Hindi actor Sikandar Kher besides Dev Patel.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar also made his Hollywood debut recently with Ms. Marvel.

