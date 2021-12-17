Alia Bhatt Did Not Flout Covid Quarantine Rules When She Travelled For Brahmastra Event: BMC Official

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any Covid-19 quarantine rule while travelling to Delhi for an event, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The actress came under scrutiny after she flew down to Delhi for a promotional event of Brahmastra, days after attending director-producer Karan Johar’s house party, following which several tested positive for Covid.

However, the BMC official said that Alia had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not found violating any Covid protocols. “Alia Bhatt was not in quarantine. She had tested negative in RTPCR and therefore no action warranted against her," a senior BMC official told us, clearing the air around the controversy.

Last week, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife), and Seema Khan (Sohail Khan’s wife) had tested Covid positive. Several of their contacts, including Kareena Kapoor’s house help, Seema Khan’s son, and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive.

This comes after BMC health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel confirmed to news agency ANI that she had been given instructions to local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by Alia and to take the necessary actions.

On Monday, Kareena and her actor-friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the virus. Kareena shared she isolated herself when she tested positive, adding that her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are “currently not showing any symptoms".

“Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," the actor wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, his family members and staff tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe. Karan had hosted a dinner at his Mumbai home on December 8 which was attended by Kareena and other celebs. There has been a huge criticism of the gathering being held amid the Omicron scare. In his statement, Karan Johar said that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party" and denied that his home was a COVID “hotspot."

