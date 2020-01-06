Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Shibani Dandekar Express Concern Over Australian Bushfires
The Australian bushfires so far has claimed lives of at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes. Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kemmu among others have also reacted to the news and urged fans to help and donate.
(L to R) Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Shibani Dandekar
Several animals have been affected and killed due to the bushfires raging across Australia. The intensity of the fire is so severe that the colour of the sky has turned blood red. The bushfires has also claimed the lives of many humans. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their concern over the Australian wildfires. Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Shibani Dandekar, Kunal Kemmu are among some of the celebrities who through social media expressed their concern over the bushfires is Australia.
Expressing her concerns, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Insta stories to share a number of pictures of Australian bushfires.
Dia Mirza has posted a picture of a Fire Service Volunteer rescuing a Koala bear from bushfires in Australia. In the caption, Dia requested people to come together and "act on climate" as well as "invest in nature." She also asked people to secure as well as protect forests.
This is also real. This is also happening. This must stop. We can stop this. Come together. Stay united. Act on climate. Invest in nature. Secure/protect forests. Grow indigenous trees. Empower organisations and individuals who make a difference. Learn the facts. Don’t be scared. Don’t run. Don’t hide. Face it. Feel it. Spend time with children. HEAR them. 🌏 #AustraliaBushFires #ForPeopleAndPlanet #SDGs #SundayVibes #NoteToSelf
Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani has also expressed her concerns over the loss of lives of Koalas in the Australian wildfires. Disha took to her Insta stories and posted several pictures. In one of the pictures, she thanked all the firefighters saving animals and bringing the blaze under control.
Actress Diana Penty has reposted a picture shared by teenage climate change activist, Greta Thunberg on the Australian bushfires. The post shows a Kangaroo hopping to save its life as the blaze spreads in an Australian forest.
Only we can save us... #Repost @gretathunberg ・・・ Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
Actor Kunal Khemu has voiced his concerns over the loss of lives of animals and people in the Australian bushfires. Khemu wrote, "Prayers for all the animals and people who have lost their lives and homes. Strength to the people trying to get these fires under control. We need to fix things before they get out of control. We only have this planet and it’s been burning."
What’s happening here in Australia is heart breaking and alarming. Prayers for all the animals and people who have lost their lives and homes. Strength to the people trying to get these fires under control. We need to fix things before they get out of control. We only have this planet and it’s been burning ・・・ If you've recently started reading and hearing about the bushfires in Australia, here's what you need to know about what's been going on, how they compare to other fires and what you can do to help. For the bar chart, we were inspired by @anti.speciesist post and remixed it. We tagged some organizations on the last slide that you can donate to as well as in our stories to also stay informed on the fires - a great resource to follow is @greenpeaceap. #australia #bushfires #climatechange #koalas #carbon #carbonemissions #climatecrisis
Actress Shibani Dandekar also posted a number of pictures from the bushfires in Australia. She wrote, "These haunting images illustrate the state of a country i’ve called home for as long as I can remember! Today blood red skies loom over Australia in what is the most apocalyptic catastrophe this nation has faced! With temperatures soaring at 48 degrees C, the bush fires are raging and difficult to contain as they are far too big and are now creating their own weather patterns causing lightening strikes that start new fires...."
These haunting images illustrate the state of a country i’ve called home for as long as I can remember! Today blood red skies loom over Australia in what is the most apocalyptic catastrophe this nation has faced! With temperatures soaring at 48 degrees C, the bush fires are raging and difficult to contain as they are far too big and are now creating their own weather patterns causing lightening strikes that start new fires. The smoke plumes are 14kms high & have reached New Zealand melting glaciers. Areas like the town of Eden and others have been evacuated as they can’t be saved. Roads are closed due to fallen trees & thick smoke. Fires in Victoria and NSW will most likely join and burn for 8 more weeks!!! 95 percent of koalas gone 😢😢500 million animals dead 💔an area the size of Belgium has been decimated ,that’s 5 million hectares of land gone and it shows no signs of slowing down in the peak of an Australian summer. To think of the devastation across this beautiful country is just heartbreaking.. this is tragic on a major scale! To the firefighters who have fought tirelessly and to their families who have stood by them selflessly .. nothing but respect and gratitude 🙏🏽 appreciate you and applaud your bravery! To those who would like to help there is a link in my bio of sites where you can donate.. my thoughts and prayers to everyone effected 💔🙏🏽
The Australian bushfires so far has claimed lives of at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes. More than 135 bushfires were still burning across the country's most populous state, including almost 70 that were uncontained.
