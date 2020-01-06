Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Shibani Dandekar Express Concern Over Australian Bushfires

Several animals have been affected and killed due to the bushfires raging across Australia. The intensity of the fire is so severe that the colour of the sky has turned blood red. The bushfires has also claimed the lives of many humans. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their concern over the Australian wildfires. Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Shibani Dandekar, Kunal Kemmu are among some of the celebrities who through social media expressed their concern over the bushfires is Australia.

Expressing her concerns, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Insta stories to share a number of pictures of Australian bushfires.

Dia Mirza has posted a picture of a Fire Service Volunteer rescuing a Koala bear from bushfires in Australia. In the caption, Dia requested people to come together and "act on climate" as well as "invest in nature." She also asked people to secure as well as protect forests.

Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani has also expressed her concerns over the loss of lives of Koalas in the Australian wildfires. Disha took to her Insta stories and posted several pictures. In one of the pictures, she thanked all the firefighters saving animals and bringing the blaze under control.

Actress Diana Penty has reposted a picture shared by teenage climate change activist, Greta Thunberg on the Australian bushfires. The post shows a Kangaroo hopping to save its life as the blaze spreads in an Australian forest.

Actor Kunal Khemu has voiced his concerns over the loss of lives of animals and people in the Australian bushfires. Khemu wrote, "Prayers for all the animals and people who have lost their lives and homes. Strength to the people trying to get these fires under control. We need to fix things before they get out of control. We only have this planet and it’s been burning."

Actress Shibani Dandekar also posted a number of pictures from the bushfires in Australia. She wrote, "These haunting images illustrate the state of a country i’ve called home for as long as I can remember! Today blood red skies loom over Australia in what is the most apocalyptic catastrophe this nation has faced! With temperatures soaring at 48 degrees C, the bush fires are raging and difficult to contain as they are far too big and are now creating their own weather patterns causing lightening strikes that start new fires...."

The Australian bushfires so far has claimed lives of at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes. More than 135 bushfires were still burning across the country's most populous state, including almost 70 that were uncontained.

