Alia Bhatt Dreams to Own a Private Jet and a House in the Hills

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that it is her dream to buy a house in the hills and a private jet.

In a recent interview with the Economic Times, Alia said that she owns her own property in Mumbai and a house in London and wants to fulfil her extravagance dream of owning a private jet.

The Raazi actress added that she also wants to have a house in the hills, which she intends to accomplish later in her life.

Alia went on to add that she does not like to spend a lot of money and can live within a budget. On a lighter note, she claimed that her Chartered Accountant has been asking her why she doesn’t spend more money.

Emphasizing upon the things she likes to spend money on Alia said, “I like to splurge on holidays. I take one holiday a year and spend money on the hotel and destination.” The actress whose upcoming films Brahmastra and Gangubai are slated to release in December and September, this year, also said that she has never been one of those people, who are fond of buying expensive things.

Revealing her first expensive buy from her own money, the actress said it was a Louis Vuitton bag and that she continues to spend a good amount of her money on bags and gym clothes.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she plays the titular character. The film will hit the screens on September 11, 2020.

