Alia Bhatt Drops Pics In Cut-Out Mini Dress and It Has Koffee With Karan 7 Connection To It

Alia Bhatt never fails to impress all with her pretty pictures. Each time the actress drops pictures on her social media handles, she leaves everyone stunned. Once again, Alia is winning hearts with her simple yet elegant clicks.
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In these photos, Alia can be seen posing in a pink cut-out mini dress with rose petals print on it. She kept her make-up minimal and looks sans make-up. Alia’s outfit is from the luxury clothing label Magda Butrym. Needless to say, she looks absolutely gorgeous in these pictures.