Alia Bhatt Drops Pics In Cut-Out Mini Dress and It Has Koffee With Karan 7 Connection To It

Alia Bhatt never fails to impress all with her pretty pictures. Each time the actress drops pictures on her social media handles, she leaves everyone stunned. Once again, Alia is winning hearts with her simple yet elegant clicks.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In these photos, Alia can be seen posing in a pink cut-out mini dress with rose petals print on it. She kept her make-up minimal and looks sans make-up. Alia’s outfit is from the luxury clothing label Magda Butrym. Needless to say, she looks absolutely gorgeous in these pictures.

<img src="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/alia-bhatt-2-1.jpg" alt="Alia Bhatt Never Fails To Amaze Fans With Her Gorgeous Pictures (Photo: Instagram)" width="240" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-5485117"/><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Alia Bhatt Never Fails To Amaze Fans With Her Gorgeous Pictures (Photo: Instagram)</figcaption> <figure id="attachment_5485129" style="width:240px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img src="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/alia-bhatt-3.jpg" alt="Alia Bhatt Impresses All With Her Latest Photoshoot And You Must Not Miss It Too (Photo: Instagram)" width="240" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-5485129"/><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Alia Bhatt Impresses All With Her Latest Photoshoot And You Must Not Miss It Too (Photo: Instagram)</figcaption></figure> <figure id="attachment_5485141" style="width:240px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img src="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/alia-bhatt-4.jpg" alt="Alia Bhatt Shines Bright In a Pink Mini Dress (Photo: Instagram) " width="240" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-5485141"/><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Alia Bhatt Shines Bright In a Pink Mini Dress (Photo: Instagram)</figcaption></figure> <figure id="attachment_5485147" style="width:240px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img src="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/alia-bhatt-5.jpg" alt="Alia Bhatt Keeps Her Make-Up Minimal and Sans Accessories In Latest Pics (Photo: Instagram)" width="240" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-5485147"/><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Alia Bhatt Keeps Her Make-Up Minimal and Sans Accessories In Latest Pics (Photo: Instagram)</figcaption></figure> <figure id="attachment_5485153" style="width:240px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img src="https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/alia-bhatt-1.jpg" alt="Alia Bhatt Is Beauty To Behold In Her Pink Outfit For Koffee With Karan 7 (Photo: Instagram)" width="240" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-5485153"/><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Alia Bhatt Is Beauty To Behold In Her Pink Outfit For Koffee With Karan 7 (Photo: Instagram)</figcaption></figure> <p>Alia's mother Soni Razdan was quick to drop fire and heart emojis in the comment section 'Oooh', she wrote. Karan Johar also wrote, 'Gorg' along with heart emojis. Fans are also left completely impressed with Alia's pictures. While one of the fans commented, "Beauty redefined", another social media user wrote, "Probablyyy the favvv person on gram." </p> <p>On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and <a href="https://www.news18.com/topics/mouni-roy/">Mouni Roy</a> among others. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9. Besides this, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut movie titled Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. </p>