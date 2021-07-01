Alia Bhatt Drops Post Pack-up Pics, Grateful to Resume Work in 'Full Swing'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to share monochrome pictures of herself. The actress is grateful to resume work in full swing after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. “Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed 💗💗💗… so blessed & grateful to be back to work in full swing ☀️☀️🙏🙏," she wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Alia has recently wrapped Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to reports, after Alia and the filmmaker contracted Covid-19, the makers had to face financial strain it was difficult to re-assemble every resource. However, despite difficulties, the team was successful in finishing the project recently.

Alia had taken to Instagram to pen an emotional note after the wrap of the film. “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!" an excerpt from her post read.

