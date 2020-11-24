Alia Bhatt Embraces Her Inner Child in This Breathtaking Video

Of late, Alia Bhatt's Instagram feeds have been all about positive vibes. In her latest post, Alia has recalled her childhood days when the world felt like "a playground."

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a video of herself wherein she's having a blast with kids away from all the hustle and bustle of the city. The 'Raazi' actress captioned the post as "Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground" in which she can be seen donning a beautiful pastel purple outfit with minimal makeup.

Recently, Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali with beau Ranbir Kapoor at her Mumbai residence. Alia Bhatt stunned in an all-black Anarkali with heavy drop earrings. While Ranbir looked handsome in a red kurta teamed with black pyjama.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly began dating more than two years ago. During the nation-wide lockdown, the duo was living together. The duo is set to share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, which has been pushed to next year for release.

Recently, Alia was snapped at a dubbing studio in Mumbai along with Ranbir for their upcoming project Brahmastra.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia were joined by co-actor Mouni Roy and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December, after several delays, has been pushed again owing to the current pandemic situation. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia.