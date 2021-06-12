Alia Bhatt Enjoys Lunch Outing With Sister Shaheen and BFF Akansha Ranjan, See Pics

Actor Alia Bhatt spent some quality time with her best friends in Mumbai on Friday. The Bollywood star enjoyed a lunch outing with sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFFs Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others. Alia’s friends took to their Instagram accounts and shared several clicks from the brunch. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Happy souls #BrunchinWithTheFam.” Akansha also posted photos on her Instagram stories.

Also seen in the photos are fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique and owner of celebrity label Summer Somewhere, Meghna Goyal. Usaamah’s caption on Instagram read, “good vibes only.”

Recently, Alia announced a five-part series as an attempt to disseminate authentic information about Covid-19 vaccines amid “myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media". Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the series is a collaboration between Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

Meanwhile, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film Sadak 2, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also has Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra, alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Darlings in the pipeline.

