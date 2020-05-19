Alia Bhatt Expresses Gratitude Towards Covid-19 Warriors with Thoughtful Gesture, Take a Look

Alia Bhatt has extended gratitude towards the COVID-19 frontline workers with a thoughtful gesture. The Raazi actress sent a box of treats along with a note of appreciation for the healthcare personnel.

The packet contained some quick snacks including contained chocolates, bun bread, fruits, butter and juice.

In the message attached with the goodies, Alia thanked the medical staff for the work they have been doing to keep the community safe. She also stated that they are the real heroes.

Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar, a specialist from a Mumbai hospital shared Alia’s efforts on Twitter and also thanked her.

“Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!!,” read the tweet.

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

On the movies front, Alia will be sharing screen space with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra. In the first part of the adventure franchise, Ranbir will be essaying a character, Shiva and Alia will play the role of Isha.

The project is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

Alia has a chain of projects in the pipeline, including a biopic titled Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She has also signed Sadak 2 directed by her filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt.

