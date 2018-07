Mahesh Bhatt's Response to Alia's Romance Rumours With Ranbir is Just Perfect

Alia Bhatt is currently working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.Recently, Ranbir was papped dropping by Alia's place. The rumoured couple was joined by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and the three were seen engaging in an intense conversation. Needless to say, their pictures went viral on all social media platforms.Talking about the same in an interview to Hindustan Times , Mahesh Bhatt said, "When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image... So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi."Bhatt further said he has never advised Alia on relationship matters as she is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve."I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them (Ranbir and Alia) for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do," he added.