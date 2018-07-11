English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahesh Bhatt's Response to Alia's Romance Rumours With Ranbir is Just Perfect
Ever since Alia and Ranbir got attached to star in 'Brahmastra' and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Mahesh Bhatt, Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt is currently working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.
Recently, Ranbir was papped dropping by Alia's place. The rumoured couple was joined by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and the three were seen engaging in an intense conversation. Needless to say, their pictures went viral on all social media platforms.
Talking about the same in an interview to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt said, "When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image... So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi."
Bhatt further said he has never advised Alia on relationship matters as she is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve.
"I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them (Ranbir and Alia) for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do," he added.
Also Watch
Recently, Ranbir was papped dropping by Alia's place. The rumoured couple was joined by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and the three were seen engaging in an intense conversation. Needless to say, their pictures went viral on all social media platforms.
Talking about the same in an interview to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt said, "When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image... So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi."
Bhatt further said he has never advised Alia on relationship matters as she is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve.
"I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them (Ranbir and Alia) for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do," he added.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
- Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Congress Man Files Complaint Against Netflix's Sacred Games for 'Insulting' Rajiv Gandhi
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed