Alia Bhatt Feels Deepika Padukone Would Be Perfect As Amrita in Brahmastra Part 2; Here’s Why

Brahmastra-Part One was released earlier this month and became one of the biggest hits of 2022 and fans are already waiting for Brahmastra Part 2. The first instalment of the movie left fans with a lot of clues regarding who could play Amrita and Dev (Ranbir Kapoor’s parents). Since then fans have been creating several theories as to which actors could be playing the role. Twitter is convinced that Deepika Padukone will be playing Amrita. Alia Bhatt has now shared who she would like to see playing the character.

In an interview with India Today, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji were asked who would be playing Amrita and Dev. Alia said, “Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now.”

She also added, “Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.” “Deepika for sure for Amrita!” adding “She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.”

Ranbir expressed his opinion around the speculations and said, “I think, Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in this trilogy. And for actors to play this part, it is going to be exciting for any actor. Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting. It is only going to get more exciting. We have an inclination in which direction it is going but it is only providing more excitement and more grandeur to the trilogy.”

Brahmastra is the story of Shiva, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor, and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos.

In the first part of Brahmastra, Amrita and Dev were the parents of Shiva. Deepika Padukone most likely essayed the role of Amrita in the movie even though her face was never fully shown. The film is doing well at the box office and part two of Brahmastra.

