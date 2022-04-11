Alia Bhatt Finally Confirms Her Marriage With Ranbir Kapoor, Reacts First Time to Wedding Buzz

Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is one of the most awaited events of the year. While the couple and their relatives are quite tight-lipped about the details of the wedding ceremony, every day a new information takes over the headlines. However, Alia has finally broken her silence around the wedding buzz.

Last night, YouTuber BeYouNick took to his Instagram account and shared a video wherein he could be seen recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh. In the video, he could be seen dressed in a white kurta pajama desperately running behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir’ written on it. He also added a picture of him with Alia and replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. To make it even funnier, he added a sad song to the video. And, Alia could not help but react to the post. She wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”. Did Alia just confirm her wedding with Ranbir, then?

As per an HT City, a small baraat procession will leave for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding venue on April 14 in the afternoon. The nuptials will last till the evening. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ranbir’s best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is said to be on the guest list.

“It’s an extremely low-key and intimate wedding. Only 45-50 people have been invited for the wedding ceremony which includes the couple’s family members and close friends like filmmakers Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji,” a reliable source confirmed to HT City.

Another report in Pinkvilla claims that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to host the wedding reception at Taj Mahal Palace ‘mostly’ on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date, the report added.

