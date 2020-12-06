Alia Bhatt Finally Joins 'RRR' Cast for Shoot in Mahabaleshwar

Baahubali maker Filmmaker SS Rajamouli commenced a short schedule in and around Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, for his upcoming biggie, RRR, with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)#RRRMovie #RRRDiaries pic.twitter.com/XkOQ3NW0db — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2020

The makers have also posted a video that shows a bike riding scene being shot. Earlier, Ram was seen arriving in Mumbai for the film's shoot.

Now, Alia Bhatt has shared on social media that she will be shooting for the SS Rajamouli project in the city starting today. RRR is Alia's first film in the Southern film industry and she will be joined by Ram and Jr NTR in the period project apart from others.

Sharing a selfie from inside her car, Alia wrote on social media, "And finally en route Team RRR." In the snap, she is seen wearing a casual tee and a funky green jacket as she also sports hoop earrings to complete her chic look. Clearly, Alia could not contain her excitement to join the RRR shoot in Mumbai. As per reports, Alia will be seen in a cameo in the film. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a guest appearance in the film.

RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages. Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

(With IANS inputs)