Alia Bhatt Finds a Fan in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as She Calls Gangubai Kathiawadi 'Masterpiece'

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 25

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier fangirled over the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to her Instagram Story section to call Alia Bhatt's film a masterpiece.

Entertainment Bureau

It has been two days since the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film has already received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Alia Bhatt’s industry colleagues and fans, too, are in awe of her performance and have been showering appreciation and love for her. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier fangirled over the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, took to her Instagram Story section to call the film a masterpiece.

Sharing a screenshot from the film, Samantha wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi a masterpiece!! @aliabhatt words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

During the trailer release of the film, Samantha had written, “Badass and how (fire emojis). Alia, You are incredible."

Not just Samantha but a lot of Alia’s industry colleagues and friends have been mesmerised by her performance.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, which has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role. The trailer gives a glimpse of her initial years as a prostitute in Kamathipura, her rise as an influential personality in the area and her rivalries.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is ruling box office collection too. On Saturday, the film saw a massive jump in its box office collection. While it had earned only Rs 10 Crores on its opening day, the movie earned Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. This means that the movie has so far earned Rs 23.82 crores in India. Box office report says the film is expected to gross Rs 36-37 crore over the weekend.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz.

first published:February 27, 2022, 15:20 IST