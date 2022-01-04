Alia Bhatt Flashes Sunny Smile; Ranbir Kapoor Shows Thumbs-up in Unseen Pic from New Year Vacay

Alia Bhatt stepped into 2022 with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor by her side. The Bollywood power couple flew out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year’s Eve together, pictures from which Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram profile. Now, an unseen pic of the couple from the vacay has emerged on social media.

In the pic, Alia and Ranbir are seen posing with a foreign woman author from their vacation. The photo was shared by Tanzania-born Danish author and designer Lisa Christoffersen who is apparently enjoying wildlife safari in Kenya these days. Alia looks stunning as she flashes her million-dollar smile, while Ranbir looks super cute as he shows his thumbs up.

Meanwhile, Alia shared a bunch of happy solo pictures of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from their romantic getaway. “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile … Be simple and love more! Happy new year," Alia wrote in the caption. In the comments section, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan wrote: “Wise words." Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Arjun Kapoor commented: #nadaanparindeys.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently holiday together. Last year, they celebrated New Year with each other’s families in Ranthambore. On Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th birthday, the couple went on a trip to Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date and she captioned it: “Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his “girlfriend" and said that if it weren’t for the pandemic, they would have been married.

