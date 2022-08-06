Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump as She Steps Out with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra Song Preview; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday. The couple, who are expecting their first child, were seen making an appearance together as they attended the preview of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva. The couple will be seen starring in Ayan Mukerji directorial which is all set to release on September 9.

During their public appearance, both Alia and Ranbir arrived in style. The 29-year-old actress was seen dressed in a brown dress. Alia’s baby bump was also visible in the dress, which she complemented with a pair of heels. She kept her hair open and opted for a simple make-up look. Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen dressed in all-black attire comprising a black t-shirt and a pair of black pants with matching shoes. The actor wore a pair of sunglasses.

Netizens were also in awe of the couple’s appearance. One of the fans commented on Instagram, “Looking so charming together.”

The couple posed for the cameras along with the Brahmastra director. Brahmastra will also be the couple's first film together. With Saturday’s event, the lead pair of the movie has now kick-started the promotions of the film. The sci-fi love film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie is the first part in Mukerji’s Astraverse and there are two more installments in the Brahmastra trilogy.

Alia also took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of her. In the brown outfit, she is flaunting her baby bump. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “All set to see deva deva with the press … & my little darling ❤️ #DevaDeva out on the 8th of August! ” See the post here:

Alia’s latest movie Darlings was released on Netflix on Friday and has received a good response from the critics. Darlings also marked Alia’s debut as a producer. The movie was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and also stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. The movie marked Ranbir’s comeback to the big screen after Sanju, which released in 2018. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera starred Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor as well.

