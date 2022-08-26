Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump in Pink Sheer Top as She Poses With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor, Watch

Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, her first film with her husband Ranbir Kapoor took to social media to drop a couple of photos where the mom-to-be also flaunted her baby bump. The actress tied the knot with Kapoor in April this year and announced their pregnancy in June. In the photos, Alia can be seen radiating a pregnancy glow as she posed graciously for the camera. She is donning a pink top with a plunging neckline which she paired with black bottoms and a jacket of the same colour.

Her baby bump is visible through the sheer material of her top and the actress can be seen putting her arms below her belly. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “the light .. is coming!(In just two weeks)9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA .”

Take a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Her post did not just leave her fans impressed, but her family members and industry friends also took to the comment section to shower praises on her. Her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Uffffff owning it and howwwwwLove youuu.” Karisma Kapoor left several heart-shaped emojis whereas Alia’s close friend Akansha Ranjan wrote, “Omg who is this little cherry blossom .”

She also stepped out with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and the couple posed for the paparazzi after greeting them. Ranbir was seen sporting a navy blue shirt which he paired with denims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The parents-to-be are now all set to celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. Reports state that the Kapoor family has organised a special puja for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their yet-to-be-born baby. “The puja is to celebrate the new phase of the happy couple, and also to ensure and pray for everyone’s well-being,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

Talking of Brahmastra, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. It will release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, the actress will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

