Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Radiant Glow in Chic and Classy Summer Outfit, See Pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt expertly takes any trend and makes you want to buy it ASAP. In her latest Instagram post, Alia has shared her pictures in the trendiest summer outfit, flaunting her radiant glow and toned physique.

Alia can be seen sporting a bralette with a classy top and front knot shorts. She can be seen rocking her no-makeup look with her chic summer outfit. She has styled her look with a pair of matching earrings. She shared the pictures with a caption that read, “you change the world by being yourself." Samantha Akkineni was all hearts for Alia’s stunning photos.

Alia was recently spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. The two were photographed arriving at the Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is currently under construction, to take stock of its progress. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor are personally overseeing the construction of their dream bungalow and Alia often accompanies them for the same. However, this time around Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t join his mother and girlfriend as he is in Delhi, busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the most loved couple in Bollywood. Reportedly romance blossomed between the two on the sets of their upcoming film three-part film, Brahamatra.

Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.

