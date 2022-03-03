Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Join Pushpa, Sooryavanshi and 83 In Rs 100 Crore League?

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is not just ruling hearts but box office as well. The film crossed Rs 60 crores in just six days. Early estimates predict that the film will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club too.

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared an update on the film’s box office collection. Till Wednesday, the movie has earned Rs 63.53 crore in India. Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 13.32 crore on its first and second day respectively. It then jumped to Rs 15.30 crore on day three, whereas on day four the film collected Rs 8.19 crore. On Wednesday, the film saw a slight dip and earned Rs 6.21 crore.

As per the trade analyst, Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to be the fourth Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore in the post-pandemic times after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi version). Sooryavanshi was released in November last year and had earned a total of Rs 294 crore. On the other hand, 83 The Movie hit the theatres in December 2021. The film had managed to collect Rs 183 crore in the worldwide box office. Telugu movie Pushpa became a massive success and its Hindi version too earned over Rs 100 crore.

It was earlier reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener after Sooryavanshi and 83.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier last month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes at the film festival.

