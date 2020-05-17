MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Gets a New Look, Courtesy Her 'Multitalented Loved One'

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has got herself a quarantine haircut at home. Check out the actress' latest pic below.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Share this:

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities like the common people have not been able to visit hair salons and beauty parlors for grooming. Some of them have trimmed their hair at home with the help of their quarantine partners and now Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt flaunts her new hair cut.

Sharing her new hairdo as she posted a mirrorfie, Alia wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen. #sohfit40daychallenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop (sic)."

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Alia is living in with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor amid the coronavirus lockdown. We wonder if it was him that gave Alia her new hairdo.

Check out Alia's pic in hairdo below.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading