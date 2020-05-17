Alia Bhatt Gets a New Look, Courtesy Her 'Multitalented Loved One'

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities like the common people have not been able to visit hair salons and beauty parlors for grooming. Some of them have trimmed their hair at home with the help of their quarantine partners and now Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt flaunts her new hair cut.

Sharing her new hairdo as she posted a mirrorfie, Alia wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen. #sohfit40daychallenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop (sic)."

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Alia is living in with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor amid the coronavirus lockdown. We wonder if it was him that gave Alia her new hairdo.

Check out Alia's pic in hairdo below.

