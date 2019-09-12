Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics

Alia Bhatt has become a close member of the Kapoor family over the course of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

September 12, 2019
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been going strong for a while now. Over the course of their relationship, the closeness of their families has also been seen. Alia has been seen spending time with the Kapoor family on a number of occasions. Recently she was seen visiting the Kapoor household in light of Rishi Kapoor's return to India.

Alia Bhatt was spotted entering Ranbir's house wearing a yellow sharara with a kurta. Even though there have not been any social media posts regarding this get-together, it is very probable that the visit is to welcome Rishi Kapoor back home. Alia was previously seen spending time with the Kapoor family during New Year's eve and later had traveled to the Big Apple with Ranbir to visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor had recently announced his return on Twitter pointing out that this was after 11 months and 11 days exactly. He had traveled to New York to be treated for cancer. Over the course of his treatment, he was visited by a number of celebrities who include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Rishi Kapoor throughout his treatment had also talked about how much he missed being away from home as well as work. He had pointed out that this had been his longest break from work ever and that it made him feel nervous about losing his touch with his skill. Considering the actor that he is, there is no doubt that he is still the entertainer that he always has been. Let's hope we hear more about his next work on the big screen soon.

