Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked Outside Ranbir Kapoor's Residence in Comfy Grey Outfit

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines for a while now. The duo has openly accepted their love for each other and often snapped together at various events. The actress was recently caught by the paparazzi while heading to her boyfriend’s home in a comfy grey outfit.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a loose grey top with grey tights and sliders. She kept her hair tied into a simple pony. Alia, who is quite active on social media, recently took to Instagram story and reacted on the Hathras gang-rape incident. Her post reads, “They cut her tongue but they could not silence her. She now speaks in a billion voices. #Hathras.”

Meanwhile, Alia is prepping for her upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna will also feature in the lead roles in this upcoming movie.

Apart from these, Alia also has Karan Johar’s periodic drama Takht in her pipeline. The multi-starrer movie will feature some of the biggest names of the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh.

The actress’ last outing was Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie, which also had Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, was released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. However, the movie flunked online and could not make an impression.